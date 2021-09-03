Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southwestern Division, partners celebrate 50-years of MKARNS service

    MKARNS 50th Anniversary Kickoff Media Event

    Courtesy Photo | Ms. Cassandra Caldwell Director, Arkansas Waterways Commission speaks with media,...... read more read more

    RUSSELLVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Story by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division and its partners along the McClellan‐Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the system that strategically connects the heartland of the United States with the rest of the world.

    The media only event was livestreamed for the public March 9 from the Dardanelle Lock and Dam Overlook in Russellville, Ark., as one of many commemorative events being held throughout 2021. The MKARNS is a versatile, 445-mile waterway, a crucial part of the nation’s transportation system providing navigation, as well as, hydropower, recreation, water supply and fish and wildlife habitats.

    “The Southwestern Division, Little Rock and Tulsa Districts are honored to participate with our partners and support these events throughout the year. Having a media event like this allows us to tell everyone about the past 50 years and the future of the MKARNS,” said Brig. Gen. Christopher Beck, commander, Southwestern Division.

    In addition to Beck, who spoke about the future of the MKARNS, Stan Hastings, the MKARNS 50th Anniversary Celebration Chairman for the Arkansas Oklahoma Port Operators Association gave a history of the MKARNS. He was followed by Cassandra Caldwell, Director, Arkansas Waterways Commission who gave a breakdown of the current state of the MKARNS.

    For more information on the McClellan‐Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System and commemorative events go to: https://www.swd.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/MKARNS-50th-Anniversary/. B-roll and photos on the MKARNS is available at: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/MKARNS50.

    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/786415/mcclellan-kerr-arkansas-river-navigation-system-50th-anniversary-media-day

