Army Maintenance website application

By Eric E. Parris



Fort Carson Public Affairs Office



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Soldiers on Fort Carson who live in the barracks now have the opportunity to use a new online application to report barracks maintenance requests online.



The Army Maintenance Application is aimed at giving Soldiers another avenue to report maintenance issues in the barracks.



This program went Armywide for Army barracks and Army-owned housing Jan. 1, 2021.



“The Army wants to give Soldiers a one-stop means to report any deficiencies they have in their living spaces,” said Clinton Reiss, chief, Housing Division, Directorate of Public Works (DPW).



Soldiers are allowed to submit service requests, which can include photos with details of the requests, 24/7, said Reiss.



Soldiers with the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, who live in the barracks participated in the pilot program from Dec. 1-17, 2020, said Sgt. 1st Class Gerald Holmes, the 1st SBCT liaison with the housing office.



Now, more than 7,500 Soldiers who live in the barracks can register online at https://www.armymaintenance.com/arma, Reiss said. After registering, Soldiers will receive a confirmation email that they must activate before they can submit service requests.



The maintenance application provides Soldiers an efficient way to submit requests.



“It gives (Soldiers) a way to submit service orders without having to make a call,” said Jennifer Weis, a customer service representative with T&H Services.



Specific maintenance request categories will exist for common repairs such as plumbing, electrical, HVAC and more.



Soldiers will receive case numbers through the website and not have to wait for a service representative to call back, Reiss said. It provides a way of tracking the status of each request that’s in the system.



Even with the new application, Soldiers can still call in their service orders at 526-5345.



The maintenance application is part of an effort to improve the quality of life for the Soldiers who live in the barracks, Reiss said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 16:01 Story ID: 390963 Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Maintenance website application, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.