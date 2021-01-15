Carson Tax Center set to open Feb. 16, 2021

By Eric E. Parris



Fort Carson Public Affairs Office



Editor’s note: Due to the IRS delaying its season, a follow-on article will be published later to include Fort Carson-specific contact information when the tax center is up and running.



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Tax season is upon us and the Fort Carson Tax Center is preparing to accept military members, their Families, retirees and mobilized reservists (with orders) for its free income tax preparation service for both state and federal returns.



The IRS recently announced that the tax season is delayed until Feb. 12, 2021. That’s the day the revenue service will begin accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns.



The tax center is scheduled to begin taking its first appointments Feb. 16, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in building 1358 on Barkeley Avenue. The center will not accept walk-in appointments.



Everyone who enters the tax center will be required to wear a mask and practice proper social distancing procedures.



“The purpose of the tax center promotes readiness,” said Capt. Ashton Boyken, the Fort Carson Tax Center officer in charge. “A lot of the younger Soldiers are new to taxes, so facilitating them promotes readiness.”



The Soldiers don’t have to worry about using one of the tax services that would require a fee.



The tax center is another service on post that Soldiers can take advantage of, Boyken said.



At the time of the appointment, people need to have their military ID, a copy of their 2019 tax return, Form W-2s, 1099s and 1098s, as well as Social Security cards for themselves and their Family members, HUD-1 form for purchase of a new home, rental expenses and car registrations for those who plan to itemize on Schedule A. For those to whom it relates, they need to bring copies of court orders for divorce, child custody and child support form 8332 if post-2008 divorce.



Spouses of deployed Soldiers can file taxes on behalf of the deployed Soldiers, but the spouses must bring a special power of attorney for taxes to the appointment.



The tax center is unable to prepare tax filings with any of the following:



• Puerto Rican income, to include W2s that list “PR” as the state



• Sale of rental property



• Three or more rental properties



• Abandonment or foreclosure (1099-A)



• Casualty losses



• Schedule Ks



• Cancelation of debt of $10,000 or more (1099-C)



• Per capita distributions



• Stock/bond sales with more than 10 transactions or unknown basis

