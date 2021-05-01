Mountain Post welcomes new garrison CSM

By Scott Prater



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson welcomed incoming U.S. Army Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus W. Brister II during a change of responsibility ceremony at McMahon Auditorium Jan. 5, 2021. The ceremony occurred in front of a few Army leaders and Family members as pandemic restrictions and measures forced most to watch via social media. Nevertheless, garrison leaders made sure to conduct the change of responsibility with COVID-19 mitigation procedures in place.



Command Sgt. Maj. Kenyatta L. Mack relinquished accountability of the garrison to Brister, while Col. Nate Springer, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson, served as the reviewing officer and provided the ceremony’s keynote speech.



“Command Sergeant Major Mack has been my partner these past six months and I’ve learned a lot from him,” Springer said. “It only took a couple of days for me to realize just how big a partner I had. He has (built) personal relationships with almost every person on this installation. Everywhere we go he has an inside joke with someone. People feel respected by him and our Soldiers and Families have benefitted from him for the past 30 months. He’s not only caring and compassionate, but he’s a go getter, a guy who won’t stop until he gets to ‘yes.’ I’m proud of him and I know he’ll do a fantastic job at IMCOM (U.S. Army Installation Management Command).”



During Mack’s tenure, which began in June 2018, Fort Carson experienced a host of unusual events, from multiple hail storms to an international pandemic that disrupted both daily life and organizational effectiveness.



He thanked numerous Army leaders, individuals and Fort Carson directorates for taking care of people and their Families.



“It’s not often that you get an opportunity to work with transparent, no-nonsense leaders,” Mack said. “Together we helped create an environment where Families, civilians and Soldiers can perform, excel and achieve their goals. Thank you for your patience, your efforts and your commitment. I hope I met your expectations.”



Brister joins the Mountain Post team following a stint as the command sergeant major, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, in Vilseck, Germany. A decorated combat veteran, Brister served as a senior NCO during three deployments to Iraq between 2005 and 2011 among many other assignments. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Southwest University and went on to earn a Masters of Business Administration from Columbia Southern University.



“Command Sergeant Major Mack, thank you for putting in the work over the last two years plus, and getting this garrison to where it is today,” Brister said. “I look forward to continue building on the relationships that you’ve already laid the ground work and foundation for and moving the Mountain Post to a brand-new level.”



Mack departs the Mountain Post after a 30-month stretch as the garrison’s senior enlisted leader and will continue his Army career as the Command Sergeant Major of Operations, Plans and Training at Installation Management Command, at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.

