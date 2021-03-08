CIWT Names 2020 Civilians of the Year

Courtesy Photo | 200308-N-N0484-0002 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March 8, 2021) Kismet Clark, a course...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200308-N-N0484-0002 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March 8, 2021) Kismet Clark, a course supervisor and instructor at Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach, was selected as the CIWT domain 2020 Civilian Instructor of the Year (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) announced their 2020 Civilians of the Year (COY), March 5.



CIWT selected Steven Kase, facilities director at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego, as mid-grade COY; Glenn Sircy, public affairs officer at CIWT, as senior-grade COY; and Kismet Clark, course supervisor and instructor at Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach, as Civilian Instructor of the Year.



“I am reminded every day about the great civilian and military team we have working throughout the CIWT domain. It is comprised of incredibly talented and professional people, and I’m truly grateful of how our Navy civilians skillfully perform their vital roles in the execution of our training mission and in the IW warfighting capabilities we provide for the Navy and the nation," said CIWT's Executive Director Jim Hagy. "I greatly appreciate their dedication and service to not only this command, but this great nation."



As facilities director at IWTC San Diego, Kase’s efforts and performance were directly unquestionably above and beyond what could be expected from mere mortal facilities personnel. He uniquely supported four geographically separated facilities and touched every course taught within them. Most importantly, he performed his job exceedingly well largely by himself and with few internal resources.



“Steve is the glue that keeps IWTC San Diego together,” wrote Cmdr. Tim Raymie, commanding officer of IWTC San Diego. “His ability to stretch limited resources and improve conditions at this command is inspiring, and he should be fully credited with creating an environment where the instructors, students, and staff can count on a classroom and a facility that will support them in accomplishing their mission every single day.”



Throughout 2020, Sircy exceeded all expectations while proactively leading a team of six collateral duty public affairs officers throughout the CIWT domain to share or create over 1,100 distinct stories, photos and other content items that led to 39 media interviews/queries, 72 civilian-based media clips that earned over eight million media impressions. These combined efforts showcased the tremendous achievements of CIWT domain staff and students, thereby promoting a positive image to both internal and external audiences.



“Mr. Sircy skillfully developed and executed a domain-wide public affairs machine that informs, educates, and increases understanding of CIWT and the information warfare community to internal and external entities,” wrote Cmdr. Lisa Brennen, executive officer of CIWT. “This increased public awareness directly impacts our ability to obtain external support for CIWT’s primary mission–developing IW professionals trained to fight and win across all warfare areas.”



Clark exhibited the highest standards of professionalism as course supervisor for the Systems Administrator “C” School. He managed 11,338 hours of technical training to 256 Sailors, delivering fully qualified information assurance technical, or IAT, level II information warfare systems administrators in support of worldwide operations. Additionally, he led 12 military and civilian instructors during 16 course convenes, each 124 days in duration, providing advanced information systems technician training to Sailors in pay grades E3-E8 for assignments to the cyber security workforce as systems administrators.



“Kismet is a proven leader who consistently demonstrates his ability to motivate his students, peers, and the Sailors he is entrusted to manage,” wrote Cmdr. Jim Brennan, commanding officer of IWTC Virginia Beach. “He has contributed greatly to not only the SYSADMIN course, but to numerous other training initiatives throughout the command and the CIWT domain–investing his time and expertise in helping build curriculum to meet the fleet’s mission”.



Capt. Marc Ratkus, CIWT’s commanding officer, offered his thanks and congratulations to all COY nominees and selectees by sharing, “Selecting only one candidate in each competitive category is an extremely challenging process, as each nominee clearly exceeded expectations in all assigned duties related our vital IW training missions. The quality of submissions has and continues to be exceptional; thank you for your attention to detail. Please join me in congratulating our selectees.”



