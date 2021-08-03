Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CIWT Names 2020 Civilians of the Year [Image 3 of 3]

    CIWT Names 2020 Civilians of the Year

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    200308-N-N0484-0002 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March 8, 2021) Kismet Clark, a course supervisor and instructor at Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach, was selected as the CIWT domain 2020 Civilian Instructor of the Year (U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 19:21
    Photo ID: 6547632
    VIRIN: 200308-N-N0484-0002
    Resolution: 1119x1324
    Size: 261.21 KB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CIWT Names 2020 Civilians of the Year [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CIWT Names 2020 Civilians of the Year
    CIWT Names 2020 Civilians of the Year
    CIWT Names 2020 Civilians of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CIWT Names 2020 Civilians of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT
    IWTC Virginia Beach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT