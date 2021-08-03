Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade makes history at Dunkirk

    US Army commander meets with U.S. Embassy staff

    DUNKIRK, FRANCE

    03.08.2021

    Story by Capt. Billy Lacroix 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    Aviators from the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, performed the first-ever helicopter movement by a U.S. Army unit from the port of Dunkirk to Calais, France, Mar. 08, 2021. 1st CAB is currently deploying throughout Europe as a rotational force supporting U.S. Army Europe-Africa's operation Atlantic Resolve.

    This historic event was part of a VIP and media day which hosted over two dozen media outlets and high-profile dignitaries. Notable guests of the event included chargé d'affaires Brian Aggeler of the U.S. Embassy of France, Commander of the 21st theater sustainment command Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, commander of the northern military District of France Maj. Gen. Vianney Pillet and Prefect delegate for defense and security Anne Cornet.

    The guests were greeted by Lt. Col. Jake Whiteside, commander of 2-1 General Support Aviation Battalion, and Lt. Col. Rob Holcroft, commander of 1-1 Assault Battalion. Both commanders answered questions on a wide range of subjects related to port operations and future exercises that demonstrate the U.S. military's ability to rapidly deploy a sizeable combat-credible force from the U.S. to Europe to support NATO and respond to a crisis.

    "It has been over 60 years since the U.S. Army has had any pieces of equipment here and to be here today is truly an incredible event," said Lt. Col. Jake Whiteside.

    1st CAB conducted the flight operations in conjunction with Operation Mousquetaire at the port of Dunkirk. Operation Mousquetaire is the French support for the arrival and movement of U.S. Army equipment from the port of Dunkirk as part of Atlantic Resolve.

    "This movement's scale is a truly historical event and demonstrates the shared understanding to work along allies to receive U.S. Army equipment and move it forward," said Lt. Col. Rob Holcroft.

    This is the seventh Atlantic Resolve aviation rotation and the second rotation for 1 ID CAB. The unit brings approximately 1,800 personnel, 50 UH-60 and HH-60 Black Hawks, 10 CH-47 Chinooks, 20 AH-64 Apaches, and 1,800 wheeled vehicles and pieces of equipment.

