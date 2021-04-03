Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb, 18th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th AF command chief, alongside their spouses, visited Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Mar. 3-4, 2021.



Bibb met with the 317th Airlift Wing’s Airmen and leaders to learn about how they contribute to 18th AF’s mission of warfighter readiness and sustainment and Air Mobility Command’s worldwide mission of providing rapid global mobility to America's armed forces through airlift, aerial refueling and aeromedical evacuation.



The many diverse loadmasters, pilots, maintainers, crew chiefs, and innovators were able to show off their skills with how they continued their missions through COVID-19 along with any shortfalls they corrected through innovative processes. Innovations included everything from the 317th Operation Support Squadron’s improved decontamination line processes to the 317th Maintenance Group’s virtual reality lab for their maintainers.



“The VR technology you have here is unmatched,” said Bickley. “I walked onto a Herk wing and I didn’t want to take a step forward because I thought I was going to fall off. It was very realistic.”



Some of the other facilities included in their tour was the ISO hangar, tactical datalink center, Dyess Memorial Park and the base theater where Bibb and Bickley held an all-call to speak to the 317th AW Airmen.



“When we look at Dyess, we see you moving out every day,” said Bibb. “Our community has always been about going out and getting it done. Team Dyess, I am so proud of what you do.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 12:42 Story ID: 390833 Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dyess welcomes 18th Air Force command team, by SrA Mercedes Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.