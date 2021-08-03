New MILITARY STAR Accounts Receive 15% Off First-Day Purchases March 12 to 25

Photo By Marisa Conner | Shoppers who open and use a new MILITARY STAR® account from March 12 to 25 will...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Shoppers who open and use a new MILITARY STAR® account from March 12 to 25 will receive 15% off on all first-day purchases, instead of the regular 10%. The discount will appear as a credit on the first monthly billing statement. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Spring is almost here, and savings are blooming at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. Shoppers who open and use a new MILITARY STAR® account from March 12 to 25 will receive 15% off on all first-day purchases, instead of the regular 10%. The discount will appear as a credit on the first monthly billing statement.



Cardholders earn 2% in rewards points on their MILITARY STAR purchases—including at the commissary and Exchange mall vendors—and receive a $20 rewards card every 2,000 points. Rewards exclude Military Clothing.



Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:

• Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• 5 cents off every gallon of fuel at Exchange fuel locations.

• 10% off all Exchange restaurant purchases.

• The lowest flat-rate APR (10.24%) among store cards—rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.



“It matters where you shop, and it matters what payment you use,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “Shopping the Exchange puts money back into the military community, and using the MILITARY STAR card helps shoppers save money too.”



100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community, including through funding for critical on-installation quality-of-life programs. When shoppers use the MILITARY STAR card, the Exchange also saves on transaction fees—savings that add up to millions of dollars a year—which allows the Exchange to better support Warfighters and their families.



New accountholders will receive the 15% discount on all first-day purchases at military exchanges and commissaries, as well as online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. All honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can use their MILITARY STAR card shopping the Exchange online. Veterans with a service-connected disability are eligible to shop in stores. For more information, Veterans can visit ShopMyExchange.com/Vets.



The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing.



