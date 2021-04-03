IWTC San Diego Training Site Hawaii Sailors Recognized for Efforts Aboard USS Missouri

Courtesy Photo | 210304-N-N0484-0003 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (March 4, 2021) Five Sailors from Information...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210304-N-N0484-0003 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (March 4, 2021) Five Sailors from Information Warfare Training Command San Diego Training Site Hawaii, who volunteered their time in support of preserving the battleship USS Missouri (BB 63), pose for a photo during a ceremony recognizing their volunteer work that contributed to their receiving the Outstanding Adopt-A-Space for 2020 by the staff of the Battleship Missouri Memorial Association. From left to right are Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Anthony Fidler, Information Systems Technician 1st Class Jacob Yates, Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Jacklyn Maher, Information Systems Technician 1st Class Justin Lechich, and Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Drew Hunkeler. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

By Information Systems Technician (Submarines) Walter McKinney, Information Warfare Training Command San Diego Training Site Hawaii



PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – Five Sailors from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego Training Site Hawaii, who volunteered their time in support of preserving the battleship USS Missouri (BB 63), were honored in a brief ceremony by the staff of the Battleship Missouri Memorial Association, March 4.



The award recognized their volunteer work that contributed to their receiving the Outstanding Adopt-A-Space for 2020.



Since adopting the bridge aboard USS Missouri, IWTC San Diego Training Site Hawaii Sailors contributed 204 cleaning and maintenance hours towards their adopted space and assisted in the 75th anniversary ceremony of the official end of hostilities in World War II commemorating the signing of the instrument of surrender. The dedication and commitment shown by the IWTC San Diego Training Site Hawaii Sailors were highly appreciated by the staff of the Battleship Missouri Memorial Association.



“We appreciate all your support,” added Keven M. Williamson, volunteer director, USS Missouri Memorial Association, Inc.



IWTC San Diego Training Site Hawaii consistently provided volunteers, who not only cleaned their adopted space, but also assisted in any work that was needed to maintain USS Missouri as an active museum for tours and events.



“Thank you for your wonderful work,” commented Nobue Miller, volunteer coordinator, USS Missouri Memorial Association, Inc.



Due to safety restrictions brought about by COVID-19, limited numbers of personnel were permitted to volunteer each day to maintain social distancing and abide federal and state regulations. To compensate for these restrictions, IWTC San Diego Training Site Hawaii regularly included their Sailors’ names on a stand-by list in the event that a volunteer was unable to attend, ensuring the USS Missouri had the maximum volunteer participation at each opportunity.



Moreover, volunteers wore masks and abided by social distancing mandates while cleaning to ensure that it was a consistently safe volunteering experience while still enabling IWTC San Diego Training Site Hawaii personnel a way to contribute to the preservation of this important piece of naval history.



The volunteers were equally appreciative of their opportunity to contribute to the memorial.



"The privilege to help preserve a ship steeped in naval history and stand where some of our finest Sailors have is an honor," remarked Information Systems Technician 1st Class Jacob Yates.



“It’s a pleasure to be able to help maintain a big part of naval history, and the sunrise over Joint Base Pearl Harbor is amazing to see every day we volunteer,” added Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Drew Hunkeler.



The Sailors’ efforts also went beyond cleaning and maintenance. During the 75th anniversary ceremony, the Sailors conducted the raising and striking of ensigns for veterans in recognition of their service, assisted with escorting visiting WWII veterans throughout the memorial prior to and after the ceremony, and assisted with the setup and breakdown of chairs and tables aboard the ship and the pier as well as the setup of the ceremony entrance flags.



"It is an honor to be able to contribute to a living museum of naval history where people can learn not only the contributions made by the Navy from World War II when the USS Missouri was christened up to the 90s when it was once again brought into service for the Gulf War, but also see a glimpse of what life was like on the ship for the people who were stationed aboard throughout the ship's service life," stated Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Jacklyn Maher.



The Battleship Missouri Memorial Association, Inc. is located on Ford Island, Hawaii, and affords a wonderful opportunity for Sailors to contribute to naval heritage by assisting in keeping this floating Navy museum in optimal condition for visitors who desire to learn of the historic service of the Missouri and its Sailors.



IWTC San Diego Training Site Hawaii, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from the Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/CIWT, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.