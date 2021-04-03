IWTC San Diego Training Site Hawaii Sailors Recognized for Efforts Aboard USS Missouri

210304-N-N0484-0003 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (March 4, 2021) Five Sailors from Information Warfare Training Command San Diego Training Site Hawaii, who volunteered their time in support of preserving the battleship USS Missouri (BB 63), pose for a photo during a ceremony recognizing their volunteer work that contributed to their receiving the Outstanding Adopt-A-Space for 2020 by the staff of the Battleship Missouri Memorial Association. From left to right are Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Anthony Fidler, Information Systems Technician 1st Class Jacob Yates, Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Jacklyn Maher, Information Systems Technician 1st Class Justin Lechich, and Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Drew Hunkeler. (U.S. Navy photo)

