Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    IWTC San Diego Training Site Hawaii Sailors Recognized for Efforts Aboard USS Missouri

    IWTC San Diego Training Site Hawaii Sailors Recognized for Efforts Aboard USS Missouri

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210304-N-N0484-0003 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (March 4, 2021) Five Sailors from Information Warfare Training Command San Diego Training Site Hawaii, who volunteered their time in support of preserving the battleship USS Missouri (BB 63), pose for a photo during a ceremony recognizing their volunteer work that contributed to their receiving the Outstanding Adopt-A-Space for 2020 by the staff of the Battleship Missouri Memorial Association. From left to right are Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Anthony Fidler, Information Systems Technician 1st Class Jacob Yates, Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Jacklyn Maher, Information Systems Technician 1st Class Justin Lechich, and Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Drew Hunkeler. (U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 11:38
    Photo ID: 6546837
    VIRIN: 210304-N-N0484-0003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IWTC San Diego Training Site Hawaii Sailors Recognized for Efforts Aboard USS Missouri, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    IWTC San Diego Training Site Hawaii Sailors Recognized for Efforts Aboard USS Missouri

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT
    IWTC San Diego

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT