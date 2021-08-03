Resourceful Soldiers build ATC tower at remote outpost

Courtesy Photo | An air traffic control tower at a remote outpost in the 28th Expeditionary Combat...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An air traffic control tower at a remote outpost in the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade's area of operations in the Middle East after being constructed by Soldiers with Foxtrot Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th ECAB. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin Mason) see less | View Image Page

Air traffic controllers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade used little more than the sand and equipment around them to improve an air traffic control tower at a remote outpost in the 28th ECAB’s area of operations in the Middle East.



Before taking on the project the ATC operators, with Foxtrot Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th ECAB, guided aircraft at the outpost from near ground level.



Over a two-month period, they used HESCO defensive barriers and filled them with sand until it was high enough that they could see the whole base. Then they constructed a shelter on top for the ATC operators to perform their duties in.



“We filled all the ‘hescos’ using shovels and built the tower with wood, power tools and plexiglass,” said Sgt. Justin Mason, an ATC operator with Foxtrot Company. “It helped immensely. Better visibility for the tower boosts the overall safety for our aviators and crew members.”