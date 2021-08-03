Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Resourceful Soldiers build ATC tower at remote outpost

    Resourceful Soldiers build ATC tower at remote outpost

    Courtesy Photo | An air traffic control tower at a remote outpost in the 28th Expeditionary Combat...... read more read more

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.08.2021

    Story by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    Air traffic controllers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade used little more than the sand and equipment around them to improve an air traffic control tower at a remote outpost in the 28th ECAB’s area of operations in the Middle East.

    Before taking on the project the ATC operators, with Foxtrot Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th ECAB, guided aircraft at the outpost from near ground level.

    Over a two-month period, they used HESCO defensive barriers and filled them with sand until it was high enough that they could see the whole base. Then they constructed a shelter on top for the ATC operators to perform their duties in.

    “We filled all the ‘hescos’ using shovels and built the tower with wood, power tools and plexiglass,” said Sgt. Justin Mason, an ATC operator with Foxtrot Company. “It helped immensely. Better visibility for the tower boosts the overall safety for our aviators and crew members.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 08:39
    Story ID: 390811
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resourceful Soldiers build ATC tower at remote outpost, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Central Command

    CENTCOM

    helicopters

    28th Infantry Division

    Deploy

    28th CAB

    28th

    Air traffic control

    28th Combat Aviation Brigade

    army aviation

    air traffic controller

    628th Aviation Support Battalion

    aviators

    Helicopter

    Middle East

    mobilization

    Syria

    Iraq

    mobilize

    Army

    aviation

    National Guard

    Army National Guard

    deployment

    aviator

    ATC

    Army Central

    air traffic

    Keystone

    ARNG

    28th ID

    1-137th AHB

    628th ASB

    1-82

    ARCENT

    628

    Operation Spartan Shield

    104th Aviation Regiment

    Operation Inherent Resolve

    CJTF-OIR

    1-137

    1-137th Assault Helicopter Battalion

    137th Aviation Regiment

    2-104

    2-104th GSAB

    Task Force Anvil

    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion

    TF Anvil

    28th ECAB

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    fly army

    Wings of Iron

    Roll on

    1-82nd ARB

    1-82nd Attack Reconnaissance Battalion

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Air traffic control
    Syria
    ARNG
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT