Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    507th ARW annual award winners announced

    507th ARW annual award winners announced

    Photo By Lauren Kelly | The 2020 507th Air Refueling Wing annual award winners stand for a photograph March 6,...... read more read more

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2021

    Story by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – The 507th Air Refueling Wing here announced the winners of the 507th ARW 2020 Annual Awards during a small socially distanced ceremony March 6 at the 507th ARW Headquarters Bldg.

    The annual awards program recognizes individuals who excelled in performance and made outstanding contributions to the wing’s mission throughout the year. This year's winners:

    Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Mary Begy, 507th Air Refueling Wing

    NCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Trevor Hardesty, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior NCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Vincent Peralta, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Company Grade Officer of the Year: 1st Lt. Aubrey Crawley, 465th Air Refueling Squadron

    Civilian of the Year: Nathan Bingham, 507th Force Support Squadron

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 15:40
    Story ID: 390778
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 507th ARW annual award winners announced, by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okies
    507 ARW
    Annual Awards
    Reserve Reform

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT