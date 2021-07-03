507th ARW annual award winners announced

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – The 507th Air Refueling Wing here announced the winners of the 507th ARW 2020 Annual Awards during a small socially distanced ceremony March 6 at the 507th ARW Headquarters Bldg.



The annual awards program recognizes individuals who excelled in performance and made outstanding contributions to the wing’s mission throughout the year. This year's winners:



Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Mary Begy, 507th Air Refueling Wing



NCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Trevor Hardesty, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior NCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Vincent Peralta, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Company Grade Officer of the Year: 1st Lt. Aubrey Crawley, 465th Air Refueling Squadron



Civilian of the Year: Nathan Bingham, 507th Force Support Squadron

