    507th ARW annual award winners announced [Image 5 of 5]

    507th ARW annual award winners announced

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    1st Lt. Aubrey Crawley, 465th Air Refueling Squadron, receives the 2020 507th ARW CGO of the Year award March 6, 2021, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Kelly)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 15:21
    Photo ID: 6545940
    VIRIN: 210306-F-EW270-1055
    Resolution: 3129x4381
    Size: 860.32 KB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 507th ARW annual award winners announced [Image 5 of 5], by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okies
    507 ARW
    Annual Awards
    Reserve Reform

