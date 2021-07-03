Apache units swap in Iraq

Photo By Capt. Travis Mueller | The battalion command teams for 4-4th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion and 1-82nd ARB...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Travis Mueller | The battalion command teams for 4-4th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion and 1-82nd ARB stand in formation during a transfer of authority ceremony in the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade's area of operations in the Middle East. 1-82nd ARB formally took control of the aviation attack battalion mission for Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve during the ceremony. see less | View Image Page

The 1-82nd Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, operating as Task Force Wolfpack, formally took control of their role in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve during a transfer of authority ceremony here.



The ceremony included the uncasing of the 1-82nd ARB’s colors, a battalion rallying flag. They are taking over the mission from the 4-4th ARB who is preparing to return home after being deployed to the Middle East since June 2020.



1-82nd ARB will serve as part of the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade who is supporting the fight against Daesh, maintaining a U.S. military posture in Southwest Asia and enhancing partnerships with U.S. allies. 1-82nd ARB’s primary roles are aviation operations using AH-64 Apache helicopters.



“As with most transfer of authority ceremonies, we say goodbye to one great organization and welcome another one,” said Col. Howard Lloyd, commander of the 28th ECAB. “The 1-82nd ARB comes from a storied organization and I have no doubt in their ability to carry on the legacy of the battalions before them.”



Uncasing the battalion colors symbolizes that the unit is actively participating in a mission. During the ceremony, the 4-4th ARB cased their colors.



The ceremony was also an opportunity to recognize 4-4th ARB Soldiers for a job well done.



“4-4th ARB should be very proud of their incredible accomplishments,” said Lloyd. “The bottom line is that we were truly blessed to have them as our attack battalion and running operations in the northern part of our area of operations.”



During their deployment, 4-4th ARB managed over 7400 flight hours, 1.3 million pounds of cargo, 5800 passengers and 55 medevac missions. Their fuelers pumped 2.5 million gallons of fuel at various refueling points and their Apache crews engaged Daesh numerous times.



The 28th ECAB and its attached units are in the Middle East to provide aviation assets and capabilities to help increase regional security and peace in the region while serving U.S. interests.