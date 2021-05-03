South Carolina National Guard retiree, Aiken resident, inducted in Enlisted Hall of Fame

Photo By Sgt. Brian Calhoun | Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. William Bryant, former member of the South...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Brian Calhoun | Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. William Bryant, former member of the South Carolina National Guard, was inducted in the South Carolina National Guard Enlisted Hall of Fame during a ceremony at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, March 5, 2021. Induction into the South Carolina National Guard Enlisted Hall of Fame is an honor for senior non-commissioned officers who have gone above and beyond in performance of their duties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun, 108th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. William Bryant, a resident of Aiken, South Carolina, was inducted into the South Carolina National Guard Enlisted Hall of Fame during a ceremony at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, March 5, 2021.



The Enlisted Hall of Fame is an honor for South Carolina National Guard senior non-commissioned officers who have gone above and beyond in performance of their duties. The criteria for induction into the South Carolina National Guard Enlisted Hall of Fame includes being an active, retired, or deceased enlisted South Carolina National Guard service member whose achievements, contributions, or sacrifices contributed to the South Carolina National Guard or to the United States of America. Recipients are presented with a plaque, which hangs at the 218th Regional Training Institute at McCrady Training Center, where service members train to develop their leadership skills. The South Carolina National Guard conducts a ceremony each year to recognize the newest individuals being inducted into the Enlisted Hall of Fame.



Bryant served both the United States Navy and the South Carolina Army National Guard for over 28 years. He served the majority of his career in leadership positions with a devotion to duty at every level of non-commissioned leadership from squad leader to command sergeant major. During his initial service, Bryant served with Company C, 122nd Engineer Battalion and was recognized as the South Carolina Army National Guard Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year in 1998. In 2003 and 2007, Bryant deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and he deployed to Afghanistan in 2013 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Throughout his career, Bryant made significant and lasting contributions to the South Carolina Army National Guard engineer community.



Bryant ’s significant awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal with two bronze oak leaf clusters, Army Meritorious Service Medal with one bronze oak leaf cluster, Army Commendation Medal with two bronze oak leaf clusters, Army Achievement Medal with four bronze oak leaf clusters, and the Combat Action Badge.