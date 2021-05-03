South Carolina National Guard retiree, Irmo resident, inducted in Enlisted Hall of Fame

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Story by Spc. Flonasia Neals 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Retired U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Shepherd, a resident of Irmo, South Carolina, was inducted into the South Carolina National Guard Enlisted Hall of Fame during a ceremony at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, March 5, 2021.

    The Enlisted Hall of Fame is an honor for South Carolina National Guard senior non-commissioned officers who have gone above and beyond in performance of their duties. The criteria for induction into the South Carolina National Guard Enlisted Hall of Fame includes being an active, retired, or deceased enlisted South Carolina National Guard service member whose achievements, contributions, or sacrifices contributed to the South Carolina National Guard or to the United States of America. Recipients are presented with a plaque, which hangs at the 218th Regional Training Institute at McCrady Training Center, where service members train to develop their leadership skills. The South Carolina National Guard conducts a ceremony each year to recognize the newest individuals being inducted into the Enlisted Hall of Fame.

    Shepherd served in the armed forces for more than 39 years. As the former South Carolina Air National Guard, 169th Fighter Wing command chief master sergeant at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, he impacted more than 900 enlisted members assigned to the command. He raised the standards and challenged qualified non-commissioned officers to be leaders in the South Carolina Air National Guard with a focus on readiness, health, morale, welfare, and quality of life within the organization.

    Shepherd’s significant awards include the Legion of Merit and the Airman’s Medal.

