HELICOPTER SEA COMBAT SQUADRON EIGHT CONDUCTS CHANGE OF COMMAND

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 2, 2021) – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 held a change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 2, 2021.



During the ceremony, officiated by Capt. Michael Langbehn, commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, Cmdr. Daniel Thomas relieved Cmdr. Brian Jamison as the 57th commanding officer of the “Eightballers.”



"What a great day!” said Thomas. “Skipper Jamison led the Squadron to great heights during an extremely busy operational tempo over the course of multiple work up periods and two operational deployments; we wish him the best.”



Jamison led the Eightballers from December 2019 to March 2021. Over his tenure, HSC-8 supported Air Wing Fallon, Theodore Roosevelt’s carrier qualifications and embarked aboard the carrier for its 2020 and 2021 deployments to the Indo-Pacific area of operations.



Thomas, who has served in the Navy since 2002, reported to HSC-8 as the executive officer in December 2019.



“It's an absolute honor to command the mighty HSC-8 Eightballers,” said Thomas. “The officers, chiefs, and Sailors of HSC-8 are the best of the best and I look forward to working at their side as we continue the outstanding legacy of this Squadron."



HSC-8 executes helicopter utility, light attack, and Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) missions in support of CVW-11 and CVN 71.



The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG) is currently deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to build partnerships that foster maritime security and to conduct a wide range of operations that support humanitarian efforts and freedom of the seas.



The TRCSG consists of Theodore Roosevelt, CVW-11, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), Destroyer Squadron 23, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Russell (DDG 59) and USS John Finn (DDG 113).



Theodore Roosevelt’s embarked air wing consists of the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87, “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146, “Black Knights” of VFA-154, “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, “The Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 and “Providers” of Fleet Logistic Support Squadron (VRC) 30 Detachment 3.



Theodore Roosevelt departed San Diego for a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific AOR on December 23, 2020.

For more news from USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), visit www.navy.mil/local/cvn71/

