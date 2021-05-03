Ford Executes 3MA with Integrity at the Helm



By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kallysta Castillo

USS Gerald R. Ford Public Affairs



NORFOLK — Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) were evaluated by Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic’s (CNAL) Maintenance and Material Management (3M) team, March 1 – 4.

“3M is the foundation of our lethality,” said Capt. Jeremy Shamblee, Ford’s executive officer. “When the time comes to respond to a crisis, we need to know that our equipment will work, and conducting 3M with integrity is how we know it will.”

CNAL’s inspection team worked hand-in-hand with Ford’s 3M coordinators to conduct an intensive 3M assessment (3MA) which an aircraft carrier holds every 24 months to track proper upkeep of equipment and prolong a ship’s lifespan.

“This program shows us how well our crew performs maintenance and how efficiently we are tracking the administrative elements,” said Lt. Cmdr. Shannon Morris, Ford’s 3M officer. “After the administration portion is finalized, we perform a series of 100 spot checks with additional zone checks. Every department participates; it’s an all-hands on deck process.”

Ford scored above standards at 91.3 percent on spot check evaluations, proving that Ford’s cutting-edge technology is being maintained with integrity to ensure the equipment’s longevity.

CNAL’s 3MA Team Leader, Master Chief Interior Communications Electrician Douglas Rocks, said Ford Sailors displayed an impressive level of participation.

“From what we’ve seen, the crew members have been very positive and enthusiastic about the program,” said Rocks. “The performance during the zone inspections were especially outstanding.”

Chief Boatswain’s Mate Noel Barker, one of Ford’s 3M coordinators, assisted in previous Maintenance Health Assessments (MHA) and he believes the knowledge gained from those experiences placed Ford in a favorable position for her first graded 3MA.

“There was a significant learning curve from the MHAs and it helped us to build up to the program we have now,” said Barker. “We’ve also had a group of inspectors fly on board to perform mini inspections on five of the ship’s largest departments. After learning our weak points, we were able to bring our best practices forward and create a stronger program.”

As Ford is the first ship in its class, the intricacies presented by its new systems and equipment provide vast opportunities for growth and innovation. Barker said he is grateful to be a part of Ford’s groundbreaking achievement in operational capability.

“In my time with Ford, I’ve seen the maintenance program improve so greatly that it contributed to the command excellence award in efficiency, the ‘Purple E,’ and that was a big milestone for our ship,” said Barker. “I’m so glad to have served aboard the Ford during this time of progress.”

3MA is paramount in bringing a ship to its highest potential in preventative maintenance by highlighting areas in need of attention. Morris said Ford Sailors have taken on 3MA tasking with great enthusiasm and motivation. He added that he hopes the crew has gained a deeper understanding of maintenance and material management reliability through this assessment.

“It’s essential to mission readiness to be able to operate our equipment accurately the first time under the most crucial circumstances,” said Morris. “If we have to use our gear to engage an enemy or combat a fire, we want to know with absolute certainty it will execute its intended function.”

Ford is in-port Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled window of opportunity for maintenance as part of its post-delivery test and trials phase of operations. For more news from USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN78

