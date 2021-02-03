Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maintenance AFFF Bottle

    Maintenance AFFF Bottle

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kallysta M Castillo 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gary Prill, from Fairfield, California, and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett Walker, from Green Cove Springs, Florida, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) media department, perform maintenance on an aqueous foam film discharge bottle March 2, 2021. Ford is in-port Naval Station Norfolk for a regularly scheduled window of opportunity for maintenance as part of her post-delivery test and trials phase of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kallysta Castillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 21:10
    Photo ID: 6544614
    VIRIN: 210302-N-ET513-1021
    Resolution: 3341x2387
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance AFFF Bottle, by PO2 Kallysta M Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ford Executes 3MA with Integrity at the Helm

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    maintenance
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT