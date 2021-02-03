Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gary Prill, from Fairfield, California, and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett Walker, from Green Cove Springs, Florida, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) media department, perform maintenance on an aqueous foam film discharge bottle March 2, 2021. Ford is in-port Naval Station Norfolk for a regularly scheduled window of opportunity for maintenance as part of her post-delivery test and trials phase of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kallysta Castillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 21:10 Photo ID: 6544614 VIRIN: 210302-N-ET513-1021 Resolution: 3341x2387 Size: 1.02 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintenance AFFF Bottle, by PO2 Kallysta M Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.