F/A-18C Hornet Performs Last Trap on Nimitz

PACIFIC OCEAN – The “Death Rattlers” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA-323) made history as they concluded the final deployment of an F/A-18C Hornet aboard an aircraft carrier Feb. 25.



The Marine Corps plans on phasing out the F/A-18C Hornet over the next several years and is replacing them with the F-35C Lightning II.



“I'm excited that just as we return from this deployment VMFA-314 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar will begin workups in the F-35C with their carrier air wing,” said Lt. Col. Anthony “Trailer” Koehl, “Death Rattlers” executive officer. “The legacy of Marines fighting from the ship and integrating with the Navy is not ending. A quarter of their [VMFA-314] squadron ready room, to include their commanding officer, deployed with me aboard the USS Ronald Reagan and the USS Nimitz flying the F/A-18C. I'm excited for what lies ahead of them, still integrated with the Navy, now deadlier.”



Since its commissioning on Aug. 1, 1943, the “Death Rattlers” have a history of being able to execute any mission while flying any aircraft.



“In 1944, during World War II, the squadron made its first deployment in the F4U-1D Corsair to the South Pacific where it supported Operation Iceberg from Kadena Airfield in Okinawa, Japan under the command of Fleet Admiral Chester Nimitz,” said Lt.Col. William “Skull” Mitchell, “Death Rattlers” commanding officer. “During the Okinawa Campaign, VMFA-323 recorded 124 and one-half Japanese planes shot down and achieved a record high 12 aces in the squadron.”



Mitchell said in November 1985 the “Death Rattlers” deployed on the USS Coral Sea (CV-43) while assigned to CVW-13, which was the first carrier air wing to deploy with Marine F/A-18s. Nearly 35 years after their first carrier deployment in the Hornet, the squadron made history once again while deployed with CVW-17, as the last Legacy Hornet squadron to integrate with a Carrier Air Wing; and on a ship honoring the Admiral the “Death Rattlers” served under during their very first deployment.



Their ability to execute has been the story of their almost 80 year history. The squadron’s success may stem from the dedication and faithfulness of its members the “Death Rattler’s” motto.



“The Death Rattlers’ motto is ‘Come to Fight, Come to Win’,” said Sgt. Gabrielle Ribeiro-Mills, assigned to the Death Rattlers. “I live it by wanting to do the very best I can with any task given to me, ensuring that the job/task is accomplished, and knowing that I gave 110%. It also makes me want to encourage and motivate others to do the same whether they're struggling to accomplish the task or lack the motivation to do so. I want to ensure that all Marines are ready to give it their all to ensure that the mission gets done and that all my Marines get done safe and sound.”



Their motto is readily apparent in each Marine’s actions as they carry out their daily tasks. It is also displayed by the lowest ranking Marine, all the way to the top.



Koehl said that the squadron embodies the legacy of former Snakes by living out their motto daily. They have a long, storied history fighting in every war the U. S. has been in, and most of the time they have been fighting from an aircraft carrier.



They live their motto out by being tactically and technically proficient in all they do, by setting high standards and holding each other accountable so that when the time comes to fight, they win.



Though the F/A-18C may be facing its sundown, the Death Rattlers have a place in the history and future of Marine Corps aviation and with Navy aircraft carriers.



“This deployment was not only my first deployment in my career, but it was also my first deployment on an aircraft carrier,” said Ribeiro-Mills. “It was a challenging yet rewarding learning experience. The best part about this deployment is the fact that my squadron and I are not only making squadron history but Marine Corps history.



“I'm absolutely honored and am very proud to share this moment with fellow my Death Rattlers of VMFA-323,” said Ribeiro-Mills. “This will be a deployment and memory I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

