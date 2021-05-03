‘Soldiers helping Soldiers’ program supplies funds for Families when most needed

Photo By Jennifer DeHaan | AER representative Sgt. 1st Class Natasha Hogan hands out contribution slips for...... read more read more Photo By Jennifer DeHaan | AER representative Sgt. 1st Class Natasha Hogan hands out contribution slips for Soldiers to take back to their units in hopes of receiving donations to the 2021 campaign. Funds raised go directly to service members and their Families for emergency relief and education scholarships. see less | View Image Page

Jenn DeHaan | Fort Knox News



FORT KNOX, Ky. (March 5, 2021) – The organization responsible for providing about $2 billion to Soldiers and their Families for relief annually kicked off its 2021 season at Waybur Theater here Thursday.



Officials said Army Emergency Relief is working to ensure those who are need of services know what’s available to them.



“The goal of the campaign is 100% of Soldiers and their Families informed about the programs and benefits of AER,” said Lt. Gen. (retired) Ray Mason, the national director of Army Emergency Relief.



For about 80 years, AER has provided financial support to Soldiers in the form of zero-interest loans, grants, and educational scholarships. The program itself is run by former military members, attributing to its motto, “Soldiers helping Soldiers.”



In addition to being operated by retired military personnel, retiree and active duty contributions are what help make AER successful, said Mason: “The vast majority of those dollars were donated by Soldiers.”



There are over 30 categories of assistance Soldiers can utilize. One significant new change to those was the addition of an emergency travel category that helps in times of death or serious illness of an immediate family member, ensuring service members can get home.



Fort Knox receives a sizeable amount of assistance each year. Last year alone, Fort Knox Families were the recipients of more than half a million dollars in scholarships toward undergraduate education, and over $300,000 in no-interest loans and grants.



However, area residents contributed just a fraction of the funds that were given out, said Fort Knox Garrison Commander Col. C.J. King.



“Last year, we only put in 15% of what our community benefited from,” King said.



Leaders are hoping to surpass this year’s local fundraising goal of $139,000, as a result. The key will be getting the word out, according to King.



“The piece that we often miss is the education,” said King. “This is an incredible program that helps an incredible amount of people, and we’ve got to keep it alive.”



Donations can be made by Soldiers directly through their Unit Project Officer or AER Representative via contribution slip by cash, check or allotment, and anyone can visit http://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/donate/ to contribute directly online.



Over the past several years, contributions have been on a decline while the need remains prevalent. AER officials said they hope this year’s campaign will not only raise awareness, but also convey that Soldiers shouldn’t hesitate to take advantage of what’s offered when the need is there.



“Asking for help is a sign of strength,” Mason said. “It’s about resiliency [and] combat readiness, so whatever you’re struggling with, come see AER.”