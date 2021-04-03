Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers raise awareness for emergency relief

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Jennifer DeHaan 

    Fort Knox

    AER representative Sgt. 1st Class Natasha Hogan hands out contribution slips for Soldiers to take back to their units in hopes of receiving donations to the 2021 campaign. Funds raised go directly to service members and their Families for emergency relief and education scholarships.

    This work, Soldiers raise awareness for emergency relief, by Jennifer DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &lsquo;Soldiers helping Soldiers&rsquo; program supplies funds for Families when most needed

