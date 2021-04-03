Soldiers raise awareness for emergency relief

AER representative Sgt. 1st Class Natasha Hogan hands out contribution slips for Soldiers to take back to their units in hopes of receiving donations to the 2021 campaign. Funds raised go directly to service members and their Families for emergency relief and education scholarships.

