Far East District bid a farewell to Ms. Yu Ok-yong retiring after over 27 years of service

Photo By Chong Yun Kim | The Far East District bid a farewell to Ms. Yu Ok-yong who is retiring after over 27 years of service with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District on Feb. 25. The District Commander, Christopher W. Crary, presented Ms. Yu with the Civilian Service Commendation Medal. (Photo by CK Chon)

On Feb. 25, the Far East District held a retirement ceremony for Ms. Yu Ok-yong who is retiring after over 27 years of service with the Programs and Project Management Division.



Ms. Yu started her U.S. Forces Korea career with the District’s Programs and Project Management Division in Nov. 1, 1994 as a secretary. Ms. Yu was later promoted to a program analyst position in 2001.



“My life in the District for the past 27 years has been a blessing and a happy time for me,” said Ms. Yu. “When I joined the FED, my daughter was a junior high school student and my son was a military trainee. Now my daughter who came back after studying in Germany and teaches students as a clarinet player, and my son became a respected missionary. And now I am a grandmother of adorable grandkids.”



Ms. Yu managed and accounted for over $2.6 billion in numerous Air Force projects over her career. She displayed superb technical skills and attention to detail in managing project funds in support of the Air Force’s service component across South Korea.



During her retirement Ms. Yu plans on staying busy. Last year she acquired a Korean herbal flower tea sommelier license. “Starting in March, I will study at the Seoul National University of Education. After completing all the courses and passing exams, I plan to launch my tea brand,” said Ms. Yu. She also plans to teach Korean cuisine, culture and language to foreign workers and North Korean defectors who are new to Korea.



Thank you for your selfless service, and we wish Ms. Yu all the best.