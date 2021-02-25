Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Far East District bid a farewell to Ms. Yu Ok-yong retiring after over 27 years of service

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Chong Yun Kim 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    The Far East District bid a farewell to Ms. Yu Ok-yong who is retiring after over 27 years of service with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District on Feb. 25. The District Commander, Christopher W. Crary, presented Ms. Yu with the Civilian Service Commendation Medal. (Photo by CK Chon)

    South Korea
    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Far East District
    FED
    Col. Christopher Crary

