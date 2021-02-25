The Far East District bid a farewell to Ms. Yu Ok-yong who is retiring after over 27 years of service with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District on Feb. 25. The District Commander, Christopher W. Crary, presented Ms. Yu with the Civilian Service Commendation Medal. (Photo by CK Chon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 21:57 Photo ID: 6543135 VIRIN: 210205-A-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 5312x2988 Size: 3.78 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Far East District bid a farewell to Ms. Yu Ok-yong retiring after over 27 years of service, by Chong Yun Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.