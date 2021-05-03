NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Recognized for Fuel Management Excellence

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka’s fuel terminal and personnel were recently announced as winners of the Excellence in Naval Fuel Management Recognition Program.



Deputy Regional Fuel Director Stephan Beck was awarded under the Navy Fuels Civilian category, Chief Machinist Mate Robert Mengote was awarded under the Navy Fuels Chief Petty Officer category and three Defense Fuel Service Points (DFSP), managed by NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Site Sasebo, was awarded under the Naval Bulk Fuel Terminal category.



“Mr. Beck, Chief Mengote and our fuels team professionals at Site Sasebo are truly deserving of this honor,” said Capt. Edward Pidgeon, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka commanding officer. “The Navy's ability to distribute petroleum, oils and lubricants to remote operating areas across the globe is a key component to maintaining the maritime competitive advantage. Our team knows the Navy and our mission partners are relying on our best each and every day. These awards attest to our commitment to dedication”



The announcement of these awards comes after Beck’s oversight of a three-year, $46 million repair project, refurbishing 12 miles of pipeline onboard DFSP Hakozaki and Mengote's supervision of over 100 personnel in the management and operations onboard DFSP Akasaki, DFSP Iorizaki and DFSP Yokose—occupying nearly 400 acres in area, consisting of bulk storage tanks, pump houses, pumps, piers and lube oil stations.



“Fuel professionals provide a unique skillset to the Navy, directly contributing to the readiness of surface, aviation and expeditionary formations operating at the tactical edge,” said Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos, commander, NAVSUP, in his announcement to the NAVSUP workforce. “The fuel end-to-end supply chain is complex. Understanding this complex supply chain requires years of study and application. Fleet commanders rely on our fuel management subject matter experts to deliver naval forces with the right fuel, in the right place, and at the right time.”



The accomplishments of NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka fuels department and their leaders aligns with Naval Sustainment System-Supply, a new initiative that reexamines Navy-wide supply chain functions to improve readiness and affordability. It aims to ensure cross-program coordination to meet warfighting needs, with readiness as the overarching goal.



Excellence in Naval Fuel Management Recognition Program was established to promote distinction in fuel management and recognize personnel and activities making the most significant contributions to Navy and Marine Corps fuel operations and the fleet fuel support mission.



NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality‐of‐life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

