Defense Fuel Supply Point tours

SAIKAI, Japan (Oct. 20, 2020) – Machinist Mate 1st Class Blaze Featheran (left) disucsses his experience and duties with NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka Commanding Officer Capt. Edward Pidgeon onboard Yokose Defense Fuel Supply Point (DFSP).
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 18:11
|Photo ID:
|6402909
|VIRIN:
|201020-N-RH139-016
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|SAIKAI, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
