Exchange Shoppers Can Put Best Foot Forward in Sweepstakes

DALLAS – Military members and their families doing some “sole” searching will find just what they’re looking for in the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s latest sweepstakes.



From March 1 through May 31, authorized shoppers can enter to win one of six pairs of Jack Daniels Shoe Surgeon sneakers. The shoes, valued at $599 a pair, are a collaboration between Jack Daniels and designer Dominic "The Shoe Surgeon" Chambrone.



“Exchange shoppers with the winter blues can be ‘heeled’ in this latest contest,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “What better way to ring in spring’s arrival than with a new pair of kicks?”



Military shoppers 18 and older, including honorably discharged Veterans, can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes to enter and for rules on both sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary. Winners will be chosen by random drawing on or about June 18.



