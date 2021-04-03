Far East District celebrates first Local National to complete DoD Financial Management certification

Photo By Yong-un Yi | Program Analyst, KyongA Kim (middle), was recognized at the U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By Yong-un Yi | Program Analyst, KyongA Kim (middle), was recognized at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED) Headquarters by Col. Christopher Crary, USACE FED commander, and Richard Byrd, USACE FED deputy district engineer, for being the first Korean National employee to receive the DoD Financial Management Level 1 certification. This is the first time a Local National employee has earned this certification and been recognized by USACE Headquarters and the DoD, as a whole. see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – Kim KyongA, a Programs and Project Management Division (PPMD) program analyst for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED), was recognized by USACE Headquarters for her completion of the DoD Financial Management (FM) Level I certification program. She is the first Local National to complete this training, Corps and DoD-wide.



“It took me 18 months and for some courses, I had to start all over again, if I failed three tests. With English being my second language, it was not easy. I am so proud,” said Kim.



According to the Undersecretary of Defense (Comptroller) website, the primary purpose of the program is to establish a framework to guide DoD FM professional development. A second purpose is to provide a consistent, disciplined mechanism to ensure appropriate training and development in key areas such as audit readiness, decision support, career development and leadership.



“Ms. Kim is a graduate of the USACE Leadership Development Program (ULDP) II and has now completed this certification,” said Nikolais Fernandez, chief of the Program Support Branch, PPMD in FED. “I truly believe that she is destined for greatness within the USACE financial community. Her completion of this requirement underscores USACE’s and especially FED’s vision to be as inclusive as possible, whether our employees are Department of the Army or Korean National.”



The DoD initiated the FM certification program to provide centralized professional development and a standard certification recognized across agencies. There are three levels to the training, but Kim will work to gain experience for two years, before beginning her level two certification.



“With my leadership supporting me and completing my newest certification,” said Kim, “I have confidence that I can do it!”



“I am extremely proud. It takes intellect to be able to accomplish that,” said Col. Christopher Crary, USACE FED commander. “PPMD allows us to strategically look at our organization and make the big-level decisions. They are vital to making construction projects run on time. At the end of the day, nothing gets done without money. I am proud of the whole team.”