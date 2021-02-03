Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Far East District celebrates first Local National to complete DoD Financial Management certification

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Yong-un Yi 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Program Analyst, KyongA Kim (middle), was recognized at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED) Headquarters by Col. Christopher Crary (left), USACE FED commander, and Richard Byrd (right), USACE FED deputy district engineer, for being the first Korean National employee to receive the DoD Financial Management Level 1 certification. This is the first time a Local National employee has earned this certification and been recognized by USACE Headquarters and the DoD, as a whole.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Humphreys
    USACE FED
    Finanaical Management

