Far East District celebrates first Local National to complete DoD Financial Management certification

Program Analyst, KyongA Kim (middle), was recognized at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED) Headquarters by Col. Christopher Crary (left), USACE FED commander, and Richard Byrd (right), USACE FED deputy district engineer, for being the first Korean National employee to receive the DoD Financial Management Level 1 certification. This is the first time a Local National employee has earned this certification and been recognized by USACE Headquarters and the DoD, as a whole.

