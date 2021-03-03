Town hall update: Who is eligible for COVID-19 vaccine?

Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. hosted the 31st Bi-weekly Virtual Town Hall on Special Topics with Moncrief Army Health Clinic Commander Col. Tara Hall. LaTrice Langston and Leslie Ann Sully from the public affairs office also participated.

Beagle and Hall quickly explained the slides in order to stick to the 30 minute time schedule and still have enough time for questions and answers.

Beagle highlighted the upcoming Army Emergency Relief campaign which starts Mar. 1 and ends May 15. It is a program that helps Soldiers, help themselves, he said. “They can use the money for financial hardship or difficulties.”

He also addressed the question about in-person graduation attendance. We are still at a virtual status for a while, Beagle said. “It all depends on where we go not only as an installation, but as a state and nation with regard to the vaccine.”

Beagle also reminded viewers to ask their questions but also seek out the unit Facebook pages. “We always try to focus the family and friends down to the units,” Beagle said. “Get to the battalion pages, find those units where you can get a lot of answers quicker.

Hall gave an update about COVID-19 vaccinations on post. We continue to vaccinate here at Fort Jackson where we have completed two rounds and will start a third next week, Hall said. Then, she shared a slide depicting medical conditions for the next category of individuals who could get the vaccine. “If you are one of the beneficiaries here at Fort Jackson and you are in one of those categories, call 803-751-9000 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and we will get you signed up for when we have vaccine and you are available to receive it,” Hall said.

The panel answered many questions. One question was about advanced individual training Soldiers and their movement restrictions while in school. Beagle explained that across the Army, if a Soldier was in AIT, they used to be able to go off post but due to COVID, they are restricted to staying on post. “During their eight weeks, they won’t be allowed to leave post but they have more freedom on post to go to the PX and other places,” Beagle said.

In closing, Beagle asked for help from the participants so we can make some changes for the next town hall. “Give us your feedback about what you want to see different,” he said.

To view the entire town hall, click https://www.facebook.com/fortjackson/videos/302373914745535

