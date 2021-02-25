Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Town Hall picture

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Leslie Ann Sully 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. hosted the 31st Bi-weekly Virtual Town Hall on Special Topics. Top to bottom Moncrief Army Health Clinic Commander Col. Tara Hall, Leslie Ann Sully and LaTrice Langston and from the public affairs office also participated.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 15:09
    Photo ID: 6541154
    VIRIN: 210225-A-MR576-001
    Resolution: 1195x745
    Size: 128.42 KB
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    This work, 31st Town Hall picture, by Leslie Ann Sully, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Town hall update: Who is eligible for COVID-19 vaccine?

    #FortJackson #VictoryStartsHere #COVID-19 #StopTheSpread

