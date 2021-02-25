Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. hosted the 31st Bi-weekly Virtual Town Hall on Special Topics. Top to bottom Moncrief Army Health Clinic Commander Col. Tara Hall, Leslie Ann Sully and LaTrice Langston and from the public affairs office also participated.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 15:09
|Photo ID:
|6541154
|VIRIN:
|210225-A-MR576-001
|Resolution:
|1195x745
|Size:
|128.42 KB
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Town Hall picture, by Leslie Ann Sully, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Town hall update: Who is eligible for COVID-19 vaccine?
