NAMRU-Dayton Scientists Active in Scientific Engagements

Photo By Megan Mudersbach | In February 2021, NAMRU-Dayton's Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL)...... read more read more Photo By Megan Mudersbach | In February 2021, NAMRU-Dayton's Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL) investigators virtually participated in the Tri-Service Toxicology Consortium, which provides a platform for Air Force, Army and Navy to discuss strategic planning and share updates regarding the state of toxicology research in the Department of Defense. EHEL's Dr. Andrew Keebaugh, environmental toxicologist; Lt. Maria Greenwood, research psychologist; Dr. Joyce Rohan, research physiologist, and Lt. Cmdr. Taj King, biochemist, presented research updates geared toward investigating health effects of environmental hazards and stressors. see less | View Image Page

Our science experts participate in several scientific engagements to discuss operationally relevant research, strategic planning, and potential collaborations in support of naval and joint warfighter superiority. Earlier this year, NAMRU-Dayton virtually participated in the Aerospace Medicine Research Alignment and Collaboration (AMRAC) working group and the Tri-Service Toxicology Consortium (TSTC).



In January, NAMRU-Dayton's Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory (NAMRL) investigators virtually participated in the Aerospace Medicine Research Alignment and Collaboration (AMRAC) working group meeting. AMRAC is geared toward past and current aerospace medicine research, programmatic research objectives, future research, and potential collaborations across military and industry organizations. NAMRL Director, Dr. Richard Arnold, briefed attendees on our aeromedical research portfolio, to include our spatial disorientation mitigation efforts. Capt. Richard Folga, Program Manager of the Kraken and Department Head of Engineering and Technical Support Services Department presented on the Kraken, NAMRU-Dayton's Disorientation Research Device.



In February, NAMRU-Dayton's Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL) investigators virtually participated in the Tri-Service Toxicology Consortium, which provides a platform for Air Force, Army and Navy to discuss strategic planning and share updates regarding the state of toxicology research in the Department of Defense. EHEL's Dr. Andrew Keebaugh, environmental toxicologist; Lt. Maria Greenwood, research psychologist; Dr. Joyce Rohan, research physiologist, and Lt. Cmdr. Taj King, biochemist, presented research updates geared toward investigating health effects of environmental hazards and stressors.



The Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton) mission is to protect and enhance the readiness, performance, and survivability of naval and joint warfighters by conducting operationally relevant environmental health effects, toxicology, and aerospace medical research. We are one of the eight laboratories within the Navy Medicine Research & Development Enterprise and the home of the Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory (NAMRL) and the Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL).