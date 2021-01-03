Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sumter mayor takes flight at Shaw

    Sumter mayor takes flight at Shaw

    Photo By Senior Airman Jacob Gutierrez | David Merchant, Sumter mayor, receives a brief from U.S. Air Force Col. Lawrence T....... read more read more

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Jacob Gutierrez 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Mayor of Sumter, South Carolina, got a familiarization flight during a base immersion at Shaw, Dec. 15.

    David Merchant, recently elected as the Sumter mayor, participated in an in-depth overview of the mission capabilities of the 20th Fighter Wing.

    “It’s important to sit in on the briefs and see the amount of time, effort and energy that goes into it and they do this every single day,” said Merchant. “It just gives a first-hand perspective of what the mission is and how many people it takes to make it happen here at Shaw.”

    Merchant participated in training sessions with Egress, Aerospace Physiology and other units during his immersion. The visit culminated with a familiarization flight to see the 20th FW mission in action and Sumter from far above ground.


    “We want to be able to share this mission with friends and neighbors who may not be as engaged with the Airmen,” said Merchant. “I can tell them why Shaw is such a valuable asset to our community.”

    Ongoing partnership and coordination are primary 20th FW objectives, not only by providing support to Airmen and families but by directing that support to the surrounding community as well.

    “We really value the relationship we have between Shaw AFB and Sumter, said Col. Lawrence T. Sullivan, 20th FW commander. “We want to be good neighbors and part of that is us understanding what the job is downtown and how we can help, and on the flip side having the new mayor here so he can see what we do at Shaw.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 15:52
    Story ID: 390374
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sumter mayor takes flight at Shaw, by SrA Jacob Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F16
    Mayor
    Sumter
    20FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT