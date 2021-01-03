Legal team’s COVID hustle earns service medal

Courtesy Photo | The Armed Forces Service Medal is approved for award to eligible Service members for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Armed Forces Service Medal is approved for award to eligible Service members for qualifying DoD coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) operations and activities. Period of Award: January 31, 2020 to a future to be determined. see less | View Image Page

Four Air Force Materiel Command headquarters lawyers were recipients of the Armed Forces Civilian Service Medal for their individual and collective efforts in support of COVID-19 response efforts from March 25, 2020 through February 15, 2021.

As members of an Air Force acquisition task force, Shelby L. Markus, Thomas M. Powers, George H. Sarmiento, Jr. and Matthew H. Walker facilitated and expedited the award of numerous legal contracting documents. Their efforts resulted in the development of innovative methodologies that accelerated review and award of contract products to get urgently-needed funding to companies as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Each medal recipient embraced the new pandemic-related tasks as an extra duty, while successfully accomplishing their normal duties.

“These AFMC professionals demonstrated the ability of the Air Force legal and acquisition community to get the toughest-of-tough jobs done fast and in accordance with the minefield of laws and regulations,” said Powers. “It’s an honor to be recognized for playing a small part of a much larger effort that made tangible strives in the fight against the global pandemic.”

The contributions of each HQ AFMC medal awardee follows:

Shelby L. Markus, Attorney Advisor, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Human Systems Division, served in an advisory capacity to the division which was assigned a majority of the COVID-19-related contracting efforts. Markus played a key role in the development of acquisition strategies for alternative ventilator projects to increase the supply of COVID materials and equipment.

Given the COVID-19 workspace, all coordination on these efforts was executed virtually as Markus and other legal team members navigated the telework environment. The team seamlessly worked through issues, problem solving and producing contracts at a rapid speed to support the pressing requirements.

“It is super humbling to receive the award and have the opportunity to work on critical requirements to achieve the mission,” said Markus.

Thomas M. Powers, Attorney Advisor, Air Force Materiel Command Law Office, Contract Law Division, advised AFLCMC contracting officers and worked through a myriad of legal issues pertaining to newly enacted legislation and regulatory authorities to execute critical contract actions. Powers’ legal advice enabled execution of rapid acquisition of COVID anti-body test kits. His actions also led to the award of five contracts to vendors capable of producing fast and reliable COVID testing.

The AFLCMC Human Systems contracting professionals supporting the antibody testing effort were able to execute the urgent requirements at warp speed.

The efforts scaled production capacity for antibody testing up to 1 million tests per day and increased testing capability as much as 350,000 tests per day.

George H. Sarmiento, Jr., Acquisition Attorney, Air Force Materiel Command Law Office, Contract Law Division, Research and Specialized Contracting Branch, focused his efforts on the Title III Defense Production Act program. In this role, he conducted legal reviews of urgent efforts focused on mitigating the medical and economic impacts of COVID-19.

Coordination and completion of these reviews was complicated by the inability to have in-person discussions with relevant personnel to address issues preventing award of specific contracts. The complications were lessened with reliance on telework and alternative methods of communication such as Microsoft Teams.

“I am honored to be chosen as a recipient of the medal and think it reflects the determination and commitment to excellence of everyone involved in executing the COVID-19 support efforts,” said Sarmiento.

Matthew H. Walker, Attorney Advisor, Air Force Materiel Command Law Office, Contract Law Division, was chosen for COVID-19 taskforce support based on client support to the Mobility and Aircraft Systems branch of the Contract Law Office, and he assumed an advisory role to assist AFLCMC and Air Force Research Laboratory contracting and program teams to rapidly award many different types of responsive contractual instruments.

Walker and his team focused largely on increasing the production capacity of contractors who manufacture personal protective equipment by negotiating contracts to expand the specific companies’ ability to stand up additional production lines.

For example, some companies added a domestic production capability of approximately 375 million N95 respirators per year.

In some instances, contracting templates had to be developed from scratch because of access issues and the non-availability of contract writing systems.

“I am honored to have had the opportunity to work alongside the professionals across AFMC, to help deliver tangible results to aid the national pandemic response,” said Walker.

The many pandemic-related challenges posed were met and overcome by the AFMC legal experts whose hard work and determination earned, for each personal and command recognition through the Civilian Service Medal award.

“The real reward for many of us was being able to put our specialized skills into practice to make a meaningful difference in the battle to help overcome the tremendous adversity imposed by COVID-19,” said Sarmiento.