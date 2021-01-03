Legal team’s COVID hustle earns service medal

The Armed Forces Service Medal is approved for award to eligible Service members for qualifying DoD coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) operations and activities. Period of Award: January 31, 2020 to a future to be determined.

