    Train Hard Fight Easy

    Photo By Pfc. Elijah Ingram | U.S. Army 1st Lt. Samuel Domingo, a platoon leader assigned to 4th Battalion, 6th...... read more read more

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Story by Pfc. Elijah Ingram 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    FORT BLISS, Texas- U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry
    Regiment, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas, conducted a mounted machine
    gun drill in preparation for an upcoming rotation to South Korea earlier this month.

    The exercise is used to train battalion scouts on how to react to enemy contact.

    "The purpose for this range is for crews to identify any issues amongst themselves
    and sort it out,” said 1st. Lt. Samuel Domingo, a battalion scout platoon leader for 4-6 Inf.
    "Basically, they are here to work as a crew, your gunner is going to be identifying targets,
    your [truck commander] is going to receive firing commands and your driver is going to
    be ready to drive up and down into defensive positions and offensive positions."

    The job of battalion scouts is to be the eyes and ears of the battlefield. In the event
    they are attacked by the enemy, these scouts will be prepared to effectively return fire
    and eliminate the enemy or retreat to friendly forces. This form of warfare is primarily
    used for convoy operations in hostile territory.

    This training is crucial for the safety of Soldiers in combat zones. During the Iraq War, enemy forces would use improvised explosive devices and ambushes to attack
    military personnel in a convoy. However, through training such as this, Soldiers will have the training to be able to effectively engage the enemy and make it back safely.

    The goal of this training is to get qualified, proficient crews to man the guns on the vehicles for our upcoming rotation to South Korea, said Domingo.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 18:05
    Story ID: 390254
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Train Hard Fight Easy, by PFC Elijah Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MRAP
    Fort Bliss
    M240
    Gunnery
    Deployment
    Battalion Scouts

