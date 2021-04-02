FORT BLISS, Texas- U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry

Regiment, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas, conducted a mounted machine

gun drill in preparation for an upcoming rotation to South Korea earlier this month.



The exercise is used to train battalion scouts on how to react to enemy contact.



"The purpose for this range is for crews to identify any issues amongst themselves

and sort it out,” said 1st. Lt. Samuel Domingo, a battalion scout platoon leader for 4-6 Inf.

"Basically, they are here to work as a crew, your gunner is going to be identifying targets,

your [truck commander] is going to receive firing commands and your driver is going to

be ready to drive up and down into defensive positions and offensive positions."



The job of battalion scouts is to be the eyes and ears of the battlefield. In the event

they are attacked by the enemy, these scouts will be prepared to effectively return fire

and eliminate the enemy or retreat to friendly forces. This form of warfare is primarily

used for convoy operations in hostile territory.



This training is crucial for the safety of Soldiers in combat zones. During the Iraq War, enemy forces would use improvised explosive devices and ambushes to attack

military personnel in a convoy. However, through training such as this, Soldiers will have the training to be able to effectively engage the enemy and make it back safely.



The goal of this training is to get qualified, proficient crews to man the guns on the vehicles for our upcoming rotation to South Korea, said Domingo.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 18:05 Story ID: 390254 Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Train Hard Fight Easy, by PFC Elijah Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.