U.S. Army 1st Lt. Samuel Domingo, a platoon leader assigned to 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, briefs his soldiers on the dry-fire exercise they're conducting at Fort Bliss, Tx, on Feb. 5, 2021. The unit will be performing a mounted machinegun gunnery. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Ingram) (This photo had adjustments to the exposure to enhance the subject.)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 18:03
|Photo ID:
|6538013
|VIRIN:
|210204-A-NL820-0045
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Train Hard Fight Easy [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Elijah Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT