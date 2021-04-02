Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Train Hard Fight Easy [Image 3 of 3]

    Train Hard Fight Easy

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Elijah Ingram 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Samuel Domingo, a platoon leader assigned to 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, briefs his soldiers on the dry-fire exercise they're conducting at Fort Bliss, Tx, on Feb. 5, 2021. The unit will be performing a mounted machinegun gunnery. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Ingram) (This photo had adjustments to the exposure to enhance the subject.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 18:03
    Photo ID: 6538013
    VIRIN: 210204-A-NL820-0045
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    This work, Train Hard Fight Easy [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Elijah Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss
    Machine gun
    Team Work
    Gunnery
    Combat Engineer
    M240 Bravo

