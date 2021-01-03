TRADOC Recognizes Top Military Police Unit with Brig. Gen. David H. Stem Award

Photo By David Overson | The Fiscal Year 2020 Brig. Gen. David H. Stem Award is presented to the Soldiers, and...... read more read more Photo By David Overson | The Fiscal Year 2020 Brig. Gen. David H. Stem Award is presented to the Soldiers, and military working dog Maya, of the 221st Military Police and 3rd Military Working Dog detachments at an award ceremony at Fort Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 25, 2021. (US Army photo by David Overson) see less | View Image Page

FORT EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command’s 221st Military Police and 3rd Military Working Dog detachments received the coveted Brig. Gen. David H. Stem Award for fiscal year 2020 at an award ceremony here, hosted by Gen. Paul E. Funk II, commander of TRADOC, Feb. 25.



The award honors the most outstanding TRADOC MP unit every year.



In 1985, TRADOC recognized its best MP detachment with the Liberty Award. In 1987, the award was renamed to honor Brig. Gen. David H. Stem, who was killed in a plane crash Jan. 21, 1987, while serving as the U.S. Army Military Police School commandant.



“In the face of growing scrutiny of law enforcement across the nation, these MPs continued to hold the line through day and night,” said Capt. Jonathan Rickey, commander of both the 221st and 3rd detachments, during his acceptance speech. “Always ensuring to maintain the fair and professional treatment of all they encounter, and above all else, the safety and security of the installation, its visitors, and the residents who call it home.”



Funk presented the award to Rickey, along with a challenge coin, and asked him “why do you serve in the Army?”



“I serve for my fellow Soldiers, and to keep America safe,” Rickey replied. He went on to say jokingly, “My father served in the Army too, and I need to ensure I achieve a higher rank than he did before I decide to retire.”



In limited attendance, due to COVID-19 restrictions, at the ceremony was Lt. Gen. Theodore D. Martin, deputy commanding general and chief of staff of TRADOC, and Maj. Gen. Lonnie G. Hibbard, commanding general of the Center for Initial Military Training, along with other distinguished guests.



Rickey pointed out despite safety restrictions and location closings, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, his Soldiers applied innovation, and found safe methods in which to continue training to ensure they maintained their utmost physical readiness.



“These Soldiers earned credit for all the hard work and dedication they’ve shown over this past year. Especially in this COVID-19 era, these Soldiers never faltered, and never wavered in support of this installation and each other.”