The Fiscal Year 2020 Brig. Gen. David H. Stem Award is presented to the Soldiers of the 221st Military Police and 3rd Military Working Dog detachments at an award ceremony at Fort Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 25, 2021. (US Army photo by David Overson)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 13:45
|Photo ID:
|6537553
|VIRIN:
|210225-A-RW508-003
|Resolution:
|2100x1381
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC Recognizes Top Military Police Unit with Brig. Gen. David H. Stem Award [Image 4 of 4], by David Overson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
TRADOC Recognizes Top Military Police Unit with Brig. Gen. David H. Stem Award
