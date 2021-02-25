Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Recognizes Top Military Police Unit with Brig. Gen. David H. Stem Award [Image 3 of 4]

    TRADOC Recognizes Top Military Police Unit with Brig. Gen. David H. Stem Award

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by David Overson 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    The Fiscal Year 2020 Brig. Gen. David H. Stem Award is presented to the Soldiers of the 221st Military Police and 3rd Military Working Dog detachments at an award ceremony at Fort Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 25, 2021. (US Army photo by David Overson)

    This work, TRADOC Recognizes Top Military Police Unit with Brig. Gen. David H. Stem Award [Image 4 of 4], by David Overson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MP
    TRADOC
    Soldiers
    Military Working Dog
    Brig. Gen. David H. Stem Award

