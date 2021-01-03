Army Recruiter volunteers to serve critical role in COVID-19 vaccination

(FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md.) – As the COVID-19 vaccination effort ramps up across the country, a key element to delivering the vaccine is having enough qualified healthcare workers to administer the doses. For Master Sgt. Carolyn Lange, this presented an opportunity to maintain her skills as a Licensed Practical Nurse while serving as a Recruiter with the U.S. Army 1st Medical Recruiting Battalion on Fort Meade, Maryland.



For 18 years and two overseas deployments, Lange has provided critical care to Soldiers and their family members. She has also contributed her expertise and experience to younger generations of LPNs by serving as an instructor at the Medical Center of Excellence in Fort Sam Houston, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. Her current assignment to the U.S. Army Recruiting Command has her recruiting qualified individuals to serve in the Nurse Corps, a role she has worked in for the past two years.



In recent years, Lange has volunteered to administer seasonal flu shots in the Fort Meade area. “I’ve enjoyed helping out with vaccinations while recruiting, I feel like it helps me stay connected with the MEDCOM community,” said Lange. When COVID-19 vaccinations became available to the Fort Meade community, Lange was eager to volunteer. “I am hopeful that if we can get enough people vaccinated we can go back to a more ‘normal’ life, and I just wanted to do my part,” Lange said.



After completing a series of training courses and an in-person competency assessment, Lange has become a valuable member of the vaccination team. A typical day involves her arriving by 7:30 AM to prepare for the first arrivals. “Most people have an appointment and the organizers have done a great job with ensuring social distancing and good flow. Very few people have to wait long to get their vaccine, and are able to head out quickly,” Lange said.



Balancing volunteer work with her regular job has been easy with the support of her command and family. She’s even hopeful her husband, also a detailed Recruiter and trained combat medic will complete the training process and join her at the vaccination site. “The COVID-19 pandemic is definitely going to be something significant in my military time when I look back on it, so I am glad that even though my current role in USAREC is away from patient care, I was able to help out in some way.”







More than 2,000 healthcare professionals commissioned into the Army last year in more than 50 different specialties of physicians, dentists, nurses, veterinarians and other providers. They joined a team of nearly 100 thousand Army medical professionals serving around the world. These Soldiers provide sustained health services and research to enable readiness and conserve the fighting strength while caring for our Army Soldiers and families.



For an opportunity to interview an Army COVID hero, please contact 1ST Medical Recruiting Battalion Public Affairs Specialist Jeremy Todd at Jeremy.P.Todd.civ@mail.mil or 443.221.1927.

