    US Army Nurse Administers Covid-19 Vaccine to Retirees

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Jeremy Todd 

    1st Medical Recruiting Battalion

    US Army Nurse, Master Sgt. Carolyn Lange Administers the Covid-19 Vaccine to Retirees and other qualified applicants on Fort Meade, Md. Friday, February 26.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 13:22
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Hometown: BURLINGTON, VT, US
    Army Recruiter volunteers to serve critical role in COVID-19 vaccination

    Healthcare

    Community Health Nurse

    TAGS

