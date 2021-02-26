US Army Nurse, Master Sgt. Carolyn Lange Administers the Covid-19 Vaccine to Retirees and other qualified applicants on Fort Meade, Md. Friday, February 26.
This work, US Army Nurse Administers Covid-19 Vaccine to Retirees, by Jeremy Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
