Kearsarge Announces Blue Jacket of the 1st Quarter, FY21

Coming from Riverside, California, Seaman James Le joined the Navy to better himself and his future.

“Joining the Navy was my way of effecting positive change in my life,” said Le. “I wanted to bring positivity to myself and those around me.”

Le is assigned aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Le is assigned to the ship’s Deck Department, which is responsible for numerous aspects of maritime operations. Deck Sailors lead mooring and anchoring evolutions. They steer the ship while underway and maintain lookouts for navigational safety. They maintain all small boats on the ship. They also maintain safety equipment like life preservers and safety rafts. Deck Sailors also lead all evolutions in the ship’s well deck.

Le was recently temporarily assigned to an engineering division where he was responsible for the upkeep of damage control maintenance throughout the ship. During his time in the maintenance division, he maintained the material readiness of life saving equipment for the safety and security of his shipmates and the ship.

With a one-team-one-fight mentality, Le credits his leadership for helping him evolve into the leader he is today.

“My chain of command has brought me a long way from where I started,” said Le. “They continue to put effort and time into my development as a Sailor. Their support has given me the confidence to believe in myself, do my best, and work just as hard as they do.”

Le’s growth and dedication to his job led to his selection as Kearsarge’s Blue Jacket of the Quarter, for the 1st quarter of fiscal year 2021.

According to Le, the key to his success remaining humble and in a ready-to-learn mindset.

“Knowing that the tools to success are all around you is an important lesson,” said Le. “There are Sailors in every part of the command willing to impart their knowledge and help you learn.”

Le said he will continue to dedicate himself to his personal and professional growth. His personal goals are to further his education and become more active in his community.

