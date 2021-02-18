Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kearsarge Announces BJOQ 1st Quarter

    Kearsarge Announces BJOQ 1st Quarter

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Richardson 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    210218-N-NK123-1001 (Feb. 18, 2021) Seaman James Le poses for a photo aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3). Le was selected as Kearsarge’s Blue Jacket of the Quarter, for the 1st quarter of fiscal year 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Richardson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 11:57
    Photo ID: 6537346
    VIRIN: 210218-N-NK123-1001
    Resolution: 2647x3706
    Size: 300.96 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: RIVERSIDE, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Announces BJOQ 1st Quarter, by PO2 Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kearsarge Announces Blue Jacket of the 1st Quarter, FY21

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LHD 3
    Kearsarge
    BJOQ
    Blue Jacket
    KSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT