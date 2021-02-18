Kearsarge Announces BJOQ 1st Quarter

210218-N-NK123-1001 (Feb. 18, 2021) Seaman James Le poses for a photo aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3). Le was selected as Kearsarge’s Blue Jacket of the Quarter, for the 1st quarter of fiscal year 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Richardson)

