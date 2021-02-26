Proctor Lake Ranger receives Water Safety Award

Courtesy Photo | COPPERAS COVE, Texas (Feb. 20, 2020) Stephanie Jones, Park Ranger at U.S. Army Corps...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | COPPERAS COVE, Texas (Feb. 20, 2020) Stephanie Jones, Park Ranger at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District’s Proctor Lake teaches Water Safety to children at the JL Williams Lovett Ledger Elementary School Career Day. Jones was recognized as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division Water Safety Employee of the Year under the 2020 National Water Safety Program for her innovative public outreach and education efforts to promote water and boating safety. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

A Fort Worth District, US Army Corps of Engineers park ranger was recently selected as the Southwestern Division Water Safety employee of the year under the 2020 National Water Safety Program.



Ranger Stephanie Jones from the district’s Proctor Lake office was recognized as the Southwestern Division Water Safety Employee of the Year for her innovative public outreach and education efforts to promote water and boating safety.



“Throughout the Corps there are a lot of great things being done to promote water safety and Ranger Jones’ efforts exemplify the district’s commitment to promote safety,” said Col. Kenneth N. Reed, the Fort Worth District commander.



The award recognizes a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employee who made significant contributions promoting boating and water safety and making a difference in saving lives on our nation's waterways.



“I was super excited to hear that I received the award because of all the hard work I put into the water safety program, said Proctor Lake ranger, Stephanie Jones. “It is nice to be recognized and appreciated for your efforts.”



Among her greatest accomplishment in 2020 was her innovative idea to reach and educate students and people of all ages about water and boating safety during school closures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Here, Jones began her outreach mission by conducting water safety programs via zoom classroom during the student’s video chat portion of their online schooling.



“Ranger Jones has made a lasting positive impression to the local and surrounding communities by providing outreach to the public through various events, developing innovative ways to interact with school students, and overcoming outreach obstacles due to COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tim MacAllister, the Fort Worth District chief of operations. “Her enthusiasm and passion to promote water and boating safety are truly remarkable.”



Another significant contribution Jones made during the past year was the of filming numerous water safety videos that were posted on YouTube, Facebook and other social media platforms. The video products were also emailed to students by their teachers.



Jones' first water safety video was filmed and posted last April and has since then filmed four additional water safety videos that have been posted on YouTube and shared across social media.



“I interact with everyone and love being a positive role model, but I really love talking to kids because I am a mother to six-year-old twin daughters,” Jones said.



Jones, a graduate of the American Military University with a degree in environmental science, continues to pursue community outreach opportunities through parades and community events and develop innovative ideas to educate people of all ages during the pandemic.



