Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard have spent the past five days flying relief supplies into Texas following a winter storm that led to the near-collapse of the state’s electrical grid, leaving millions without heat or water for days.
Fourteen Airmen have delivered 10.2 tons of supplies like food and bottled water to Texas since Monday, flying 12 sorties aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft, according to Maj. Jason Craig of the 123rd Airlift Wing, which is based in Louisville, Kentucky. The cargo was offloaded in multiple locations, including Abilene, Fort Worth, Galveston and Tyler.
“We’re honored to have had this opportunity to serve the people of Texas,” said Craig, an aircraft commander. “We’ve also been humbled by the reception and appreciation that’s been shown to us. This group of Guardsmen performed admirably, showing great dedication to completion of the mission.”
The airlift campaign concluded Friday afternoon when the Airmen returned to Louisville.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 16:52
|Story ID:
|390102
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky Air Guard flies 10.2 tons of relief supplies to Texas, by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT