Kentucky Air Guard flies relief supplies to Texas

Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard deliver relief supplies to Abilene, Texas Feb. 23, 2021, following a winter storm that left millions without electricity or potable water for days. The supplies, flown aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft from the Louisville, Kentucky-based 123rd Airlift Wing, include food and bottled water. (U.S. Air National Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 16:30
|Location:
|ABILENE, TX, US
