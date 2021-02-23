Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kentucky Air Guard flies relief supplies to Texas [Image 1 of 4]

    Kentucky Air Guard flies relief supplies to Texas

    ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard deliver relief supplies to Abilene, Texas Feb. 23, 2021, following a winter storm that left millions without electricity or potable water for days. The supplies, flown aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft from the Louisville, Kentucky-based 123rd Airlift Wing, include food and bottled water. (U.S. Air National Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 16:30
    Photo ID: 6535145
    VIRIN: 210223-Z-VT419-0001
    Resolution: 3000x2250
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: ABILENE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Air Guard flies relief supplies to Texas [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kentucky Air Guard flies relief supplies to Texas
    Kentucky Air Guard flies relief supplies to Texas
    Kentucky Air Guard flies relief supplies to Texas
    Kentucky Air Guard flies relief supplies to Texas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airflift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT