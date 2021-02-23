Kentucky Air Guard flies relief supplies to Texas

Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard deliver relief supplies to Abilene, Texas Feb. 23, 2021, following a winter storm that left millions without electricity or potable water for days. The supplies, flown aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft from the Louisville, Kentucky-based 123rd Airlift Wing, include food and bottled water. (U.S. Air National Guard photo)

