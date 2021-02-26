IWTC Corry Station Sailor Trains to Protect and Defend America

By Damage Controlman Seaman Neo B. Greene III, Center for Information Warfare Training



PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Phoenix, Arizona native is stationed at a Navy training command to learn how to be an information warfare professional who is armed with the skills necessary to protect and defend America around the world.



Over the past month, Seaman Karah N. Moreland has been stationed onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida, at the Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station for Information Systems Technician (IT) ‘A’ School. Once she graduated basic training, officially a Sailor, she transferred here where she is awaiting to begin training.



In the Navy, information technology plays an important role in everything from electronic mail systems, to shipboard control systems, to special intelligence systems. Navy ITs are enlisted Sailors who engage in a broad range of responsibilities, including network administration, database management and computer hardware and software implementation. Some of their responsibilities include: Operating and maintaining Navy global satellite telecommunications systems; serving as admin on mainframe computers and local and wide area networks; implementing micro-computer systems throughout the fleet; serving as an important part of the information warfare community in its mission to gain a deep understanding of the inner workings of adversaries; and developing unmatched knowledge of the battlespace during wartime.



Moreland graduated from Mountain Pointe High School in 2020 before deciding to leave her hometown to join the Navy this past November. She is looking forward to be a part of a team and traveling while she learns to succeed in a field that she is unfamiliar with.



“I picked the IT rating because I was completely unfamiliar with it, and I was intrigued to try a new challenge,” said Moreland. “I’m excited to work with my team on tasks as we proceed in our careers.”



Moreland says that she was influenced by her military parents when joining the Navy, looking at their careers and seeing how their lives progressed in the armed services with her.



“Being a military child, I learned about responsibility at a young age, she added. “It also taught me to be adaptive and flexible when life doesn’t go as planned. Being able to travel and meet people of different cultures was cool too–now I get to continue that.”



She is excited to begin to learn about her rating and being an IT in the fleet. In addition, she expects challenges, but plans to persevere through each of them, while leaning on and supporting her peers throughout her military career.



“The military is really like a big family,” added Moreland. “Being able to see the connections and relationships my parents built throughout their military service had a significant influence on me and I’ve seen that the Navy puts a big emphasis on teamwork. I can’t wait to get out into the fleet where I’ll experience it.”



IWTC Corry Station is one component that makes up the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) domain. IWTC Corry Station, as part of the CIWT, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



