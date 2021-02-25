Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTC Corry Station Sailor Trains to Protect and Defend America

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Seaman Neo Greene 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210225-N-KJ380-1004 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 25, 2021) - Seaman Karah N. Moreland, a Phoenix, Arizona native, is stationed onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida, at the Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station for Information Systems Technician (IT) ‘A’ School. (U.S. Navy photo by Damage Controlman Seaman Neo B. Greene III)

