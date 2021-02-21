NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Supports Test Delivery with Unmanned Aircraft System

Courtesy Photo | A logistics Unmanned Air System (UAS) prototype, called Blue Water UAS, approaches to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A logistics Unmanned Air System (UAS) prototype, called Blue Water UAS, approaches to deliver cargo on USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck during supply demonstration Feb. 21, 2021. The test was successfully conducted by transporting light-weight logistical equipment from one part of Naval Station Norfolk aboard Ford while the aircraft carrier was in port. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist RJ Stratchko) see less | View Image Page

NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Norfolk worked with the Mid-Atlantic Maintenance Center (MARMC) to support a test delivery of parts with a Navy developed Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) February 21.

According to NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Integrated Logistics Support Division (Code 503) Director Cmdr. Kevin Borkert, the event was highly successful and paved the future to continue to expand testing capabilities. One outcome of the successful test is the possibility of using UASs as a way to reduce human contact and streamline the delivery process, benefitting all parties involved during the current COVID restricted environment.

“The current environment has forced many in the ship maintenance community to develop new and innovative ways to safely acquire parts needed for ship repair,” Borkert added.

According to a February 22 press release from Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT) that discussed the test delivery, the long-range cargo transport dubbed Blue Water UAS, is designed to operate with naval forces that typically operate in heavy winds over open water and require aircraft to land on pitching vessels at sea. The technology demonstrator vehicle can operate in some of these conditions and further development will be required to meet the full naval requirement.

“This UAS demonstration leverages cutting edge technology to enhance our logistical efficiency across the Naval Air Force,” said Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic Rear Adm. John F. Meier. “We have come a long way in integrating unmanned systems in Naval Aviation and the lessons learned today will help to accelerate this capability to the fleet.”

Borkert added the concept tested was for a small box containing a part to arrive at MARMC from Gerald R. Ford’s beach detachment and handed over to the UAS team by way of NAVSUP FLC Norfolk’s Code 503 and MARMC Code 500. The part was then flown to Gerald R. Ford for delivery.

NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Code 503 provides support to MARMC as their Code 500 Logistics Department. MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States and provides support to the fifth and sixth Fleet Area of Responsibilities.

“Carrier logistics is a complex and diverse problem set,” said Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, Gerald R. Ford’s commanding officer. “Sometimes getting a small part delivered to the ship has a big impact on the availability of an embarked system or aircraft. Having UAS like Blue Water may improve our ability to quickly meet specific logistics needs where payload and ship's location permit.”

According to AIRLANT, experimentation with the fleet will continue throughout 2021 and NAVSUP FLC Norfolk will continue to support this program with our surface maintenance and aviation support teams.